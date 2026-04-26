Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 106,280 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,439 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 106,280 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.16% of Columbia Banking System worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 35.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 23.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,719 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 572.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,730 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 412,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 28.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 108,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 887,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Columbia Banking System

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbia Banking System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat consensus (GAAP/non‑GAAP EPS $0.72 vs ~$0.68) and revenue grew ~38% YoY, supporting the stock. COLB Q1 Earnings Beat

Q1 earnings beat consensus (GAAP/non‑GAAP EPS $0.72 vs ~$0.68) and revenue grew ~38% YoY, supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management guided for net interest margin to exceed 4% in Q2 — a clear earnings tailwind if realized. NIM Guidance

Management guided for net interest margin to exceed 4% in Q2 — a clear earnings tailwind if realized. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized $150M–$200M in quarterly share buybacks, a direct capital-return signal that can support the share price and EPS. Buyback Guidance

Board authorized $150M–$200M in quarterly share buybacks, a direct capital-return signal that can support the share price and EPS. Positive Sentiment: Operational positives on the call: strong loan growth, deposit growth, and integration synergies from prior deals that underpin revenue and margin improvement. Deep Dive

Operational positives on the call: strong loan growth, deposit growth, and integration synergies from prior deals that underpin revenue and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was effectively in line with estimates (~$675M vs ~$677M consensus), so top-line didn’t materially surprise. Revenue In Line

Revenue was effectively in line with estimates (~$675M vs ~$677M consensus), so top-line didn’t materially surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and the call transcript are available for deeper investor review (useful for modelling but not immediate price movers). Earnings Transcript

Full earnings materials and the call transcript are available for deeper investor review (useful for modelling but not immediate price movers). Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in April appears to show zero/erroneous values (likely a data artifact), so it’s not meaningful for current positioning.

Reported short‑interest data in April appears to show zero/erroneous values (likely a data artifact), so it’s not meaningful for current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged higher operating expenses, rising provisions and some weaker credit metrics — these factors temper the beat and raise execution/credit risk that could pressure the stock. Expenses & Credit Risks

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of COLB stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $677.34 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Columbia Banking System's revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Columbia Banking System's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven R. Gardner sold 13,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $403,926.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 2,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $64,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 98,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,906.65. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock worth $561,971 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.

The company's offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.

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