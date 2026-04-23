Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 24,228 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,032 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $44,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 370 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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