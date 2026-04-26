Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 24,874 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,293 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 24,874 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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BorgWarner Trading Up 0.2%

BorgWarner stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner's payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $132,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 233,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,395,550.38. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $1,133,303.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,561.47. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,083 shares of company stock worth $4,638,585. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research set a $66.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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