Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 45,782 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 560,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,776,727.74. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura E. Clark purchased 5,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.73 per share, with a total value of $200,346.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,346.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE REXR opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's payout ratio is 187.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. iA Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Key Rexford Industrial Realty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rexford Industrial Realty this week:

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Further Reading

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