Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 243,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.23% of Curbline Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CURB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Curbline Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Curbline Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curbline Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 77,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Curbline Properties by 58.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter.

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Curbline Properties Trading Up 1.6%

Curbline Properties stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 0.48. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 21.78%.The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Curbline Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 178.95%.

Trending Headlines about Curbline Properties

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CURB. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Curbline Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CURB

Insider Transactions at Curbline Properties

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,244,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares in the company, valued at $13,591,997.51. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

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