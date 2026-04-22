Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,019 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.29% of Digital Realty Trust worth $152,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $201.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $204.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $201.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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