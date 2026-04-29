Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 4,941 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,975 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $507,601,000 after acquiring an additional 73,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $223,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,142 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $99,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 331,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $67,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $215.71 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average is $165.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.45. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.76 and a 12-month high of $216.55.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.63 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Silicon Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories NASDAQ: SLAB is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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