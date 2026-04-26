Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.15% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,287 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $235,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,191,305.28. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 55,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.56, for a total transaction of $10,650,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,892,484.72. This represents a 49.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 74,015 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,486 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $196.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $169.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $207.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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