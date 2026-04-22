Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $172.27 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 18,923 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $172,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $159.24 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The company's 50 day moving average price is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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