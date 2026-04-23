Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $56.71 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,193 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of MetLife worth $56,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $6,649,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,469 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $96,905,000 after purchasing an additional 96,523 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,630,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $366,524,000 after purchasing an additional 117,545 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 137,956 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 256.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,662 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $83.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MetLife from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MetLife from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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