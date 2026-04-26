Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,856 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 713.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

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Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:STZ opened at $155.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $196.91. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $175.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.14.

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Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Further Reading

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