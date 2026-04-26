Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,301 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 20,390 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 205 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.2%

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.18. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $229.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America's payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Further Reading

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