Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,975 shares of the bank's stock after selling 17,851 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 75.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 312 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.46 and a 12 month high of $162.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Wintrust Financial's payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider David Eric Lee sold 558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $82,260.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,250.70. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $480,650.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,725,456.45. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,947 shares of company stock worth $3,539,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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