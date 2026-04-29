Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 11,821 Shares of Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Glaukos worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 102.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.78. Glaukos Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $130.23.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.The firm had revenue of $143.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $1,760,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,448.28. This represents a 44.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 2,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $267,321.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,467,806.82. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,060. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Glaukos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Further Reading

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