Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 11,258 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,622 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $60,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:HCA opened at $472.07 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.39 and a 1-year high of $556.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is $508.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $494.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered HCA Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $537.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,411,395. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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