Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.17% of Welltower worth $217,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,993,121,000 after buying an additional 3,991,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Welltower by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,247,262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $756,607,000 after buying an additional 2,657,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,285,296,000 after buying an additional 1,842,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,348,979,000 after buying an additional 1,637,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $206.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average of $194.06. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.65 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.Welltower's quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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