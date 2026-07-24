Universal Display Corporation $OLED Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) by 132.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.09% of Universal Display worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital set a $168.00 price target on Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Universal Display from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLED

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $79.42 on Friday. Universal Display Corporation has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $153.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 34.08%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Universal Display's payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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