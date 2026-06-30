Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Holdings Decreased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 21,769 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $268.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $216.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $147.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.08 and a twelve month high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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