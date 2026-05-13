Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,822 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Universal Health Services accounts for approximately 0.6% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.76% of Universal Health Services worth $103,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 320.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $182.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.45.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Universal Health Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $268.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $267.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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