University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Has $36.34 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,858 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 32,424 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.1% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 2.4%

NVDA opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock worth $277,398,643. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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