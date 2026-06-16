University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Purchases 8,512 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,640 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 0.9% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $583.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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