University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Purchases New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,036 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BR opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.79 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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