University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 798.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,542 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its partnership with iHeartMedia, adding new celebrity-led video podcasts and live daily broadcasts, including exclusive video episodes from names like Kate Hudson and Martha Stewart. The move broadens Netflix’s content mix beyond movies and series and could help attract more viewers and advertisers. Article Title

Netflix expanded its partnership with iHeartMedia, adding new celebrity-led video podcasts and live daily broadcasts, including exclusive video episodes from names like Kate Hudson and Martha Stewart. The move broadens Netflix’s content mix beyond movies and series and could help attract more viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary highlighted Netflix as a quality growth stock trading at a compressed valuation after its pullback, suggesting some market participants see the shares as a buying opportunity. That kind of “buy-the-dip” narrative can support sentiment. Article Title

Investor commentary highlighted Netflix as a quality growth stock trading at a compressed valuation after its pullback, suggesting some market participants see the shares as a buying opportunity. That kind of “buy-the-dip” narrative can support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Another report argued that Netflix has a path toward a billion monthly viewers by 2027, reinforcing the idea that the company still has substantial long-term scale potential. Article Title

Another report argued that Netflix has a path toward a billion monthly viewers by 2027, reinforcing the idea that the company still has substantial long-term scale potential. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix announced it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results on July 16, which puts upcoming earnings back in focus but does not itself change fundamentals today. Article Title

Netflix announced it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results on July 16, which puts upcoming earnings back in focus but does not itself change fundamentals today. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of the broader streaming sector noted intensified competition from Apple and Disney, while the Fox-Roku deal and media consolidation headlines may be increasing investor focus on industry scale and content power. Article Title

Coverage of the broader streaming sector noted intensified competition from Apple and Disney, while the Fox-Roku deal and media consolidation headlines may be increasing investor focus on industry scale and content power. Negative Sentiment: Tyra Banks is suing Netflix over alleged deceptive editing in a documentary, adding a legal overhang that could create reputational or financial risk, though the immediate impact appears limited. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore started coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.7%

NFLX opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $343.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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