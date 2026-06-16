University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 5,301 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LOW opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.14.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here