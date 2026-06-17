University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 7,669 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,949 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $246.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.91. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages continue to view Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) favorably, with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing Wall Street’s generally bullish long-term view on the stock.

Brokerages continue to view favorably, with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing Wall Street’s generally bullish long-term view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is drawing attention for its expanding AI infrastructure spending and cloud growth, including a reported multibillion-dollar data center buildout in Missouri and broader capex plans that investors see as supporting AWS and future revenue growth.

Amazon is drawing attention for its expanding AI infrastructure spending and cloud growth, including a reported multibillion-dollar data center buildout in Missouri and broader capex plans that investors see as supporting AWS and future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s low-Earth-orbit satellite project, Amazon Leo, received a regulatory boost after the FCC waived a launch deadline and described the service as “groundbreaking,” which could improve confidence in Amazon’s long-term space/broadband ambitions.

Amazon’s low-Earth-orbit satellite project, Amazon Leo, received a regulatory boost after the FCC waived a launch deadline and described the service as “groundbreaking,” which could improve confidence in Amazon’s long-term space/broadband ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted renewed bullish sentiment around AMZN’s valuation and upside potential, with some analysts and commentators arguing the recent pullback may be a buying opportunity.

Several articles highlighted renewed bullish sentiment around AMZN’s valuation and upside potential, with some analysts and commentators arguing the recent pullback may be a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is also benefiting from broad investor interest in AI and cloud ecosystems, including partnerships and integrations involving AWS and Anthropic-related tooling, which support the company’s strategic positioning but are not immediate earnings drivers.

Amazon is also benefiting from broad investor interest in AI and cloud ecosystems, including partnerships and integrations involving AWS and Anthropic-related tooling, which support the company’s strategic positioning but are not immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term risk is a reported FTC complaint over Amazon’s advertising disclosures and pricing practices, with potential multibillion-dollar penalties if the regulator proceeds with a lawsuit or settlement.

The biggest near-term risk is a reported FTC complaint over Amazon’s advertising disclosures and pricing practices, with potential multibillion-dollar penalties if the regulator proceeds with a lawsuit or settlement. Negative Sentiment: The regulatory news adds to existing pressure on AMZN shares, as investors weigh whether the company’s heavy AI and infrastructure spending will keep weighing on margins in the near term.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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