University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,302 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 34,656 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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