University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,150 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 60,304 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,607,543.76. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2%

Walmart stock opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $135.15. The business's fifty day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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