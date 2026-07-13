UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 112,427 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $66.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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