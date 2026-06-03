Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Unum Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $105,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,167.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 141,572 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Unum Group by 63.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 978,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $446,063,000 after purchasing an additional 223,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $351,624.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,861.96. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,352 shares of company stock worth $1,568,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.8%

Unum Group stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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