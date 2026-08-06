Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD - Free Report) by 249.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,848 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 174,682 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of Upbound Group worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,918 shares of the company's stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,199 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 672,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upbound Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,132,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,246,000 after buying an additional 231,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the first quarter worth about $4,934,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company's stock.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

UPBD opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 1.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Upbound Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Upbound Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upbound Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Upbound Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Upbound Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Upbound Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Upbound Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,106.55. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 96,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,942,321.29. This trade represents a 2.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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