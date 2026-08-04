Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394,770 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 327,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.11% of Upbound Group worth $43,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Upbound Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 55,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,132,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,246,000 after acquiring an additional 231,293 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 672,289 shares of the company's stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the first quarter worth $4,934,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 2,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $46,106.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 96,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,321.29. This trade represents a 2.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Upbound Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Upbound Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Upbound Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of UPBD opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 1.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Upbound Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Upbound Group's payout ratio is presently 101.30%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Upbound Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upbound Group wasn't on the list.

While Upbound Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here