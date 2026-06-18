Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST Shares Bought by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011,809 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 531,000 shares during the quarter. Upstart comprises approximately 2.5% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 5.11% of Upstart worth $219,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 749.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPST. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Upstart from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.73.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 974 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $28,236.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,083,472.26. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrea Blankmeyer sold 7,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $208,713.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,811,408.29. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 33,346 shares of company stock worth $991,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.29% of the company's stock.

Upstart Stock Down 5.5%

Upstart stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $87.30.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $308.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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