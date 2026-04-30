US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 44,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $241,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler and Big Tech spending outlooks underpin AI‑chip demand — reports show hyperscalers (Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta) are planning very large AI infrastructure outlays, and commentary around Big Tech earnings is supporting chip names including AMD. Barron's: What Big Tech Earnings Mean for AI Chips

Hyperscaler and Big Tech spending outlooks underpin AI‑chip demand — reports show hyperscalers (Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta) are planning very large AI infrastructure outlays, and commentary around Big Tech earnings is supporting chip names including AMD. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are lifting targets and upgrading coverage — Susquehanna and other firms have raised price targets/ratings (Susquehanna bumped its PT to $375), citing accelerating server CPU share gains and GPU ramps that support upside into earnings. Susquehanna Raises AMD Price Target

Analysts are lifting targets and upgrading coverage — Susquehanna and other firms have raised price targets/ratings (Susquehanna bumped its PT to $375), citing accelerating server CPU share gains and GPU ramps that support upside into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Product/event cadence and partner wins increase visibility — AMD announced its "Advancing AI 2026" developer event (and reporting of multi‑GW Meta GPU commitments has surfaced), giving the market a line of sight on upcoming Instinct GPU and EPYC roadmap news that could boost sentiment. AMD Announces Advancing AI 2026

Product/event cadence and partner wins increase visibility — AMD announced its "Advancing AI 2026" developer event (and reporting of multi‑GW Meta GPU commitments has surfaced), giving the market a line of sight on upcoming Instinct GPU and EPYC roadmap news that could boost sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed but executed under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan — an EVP sold ~31,320 shares at ~$350; pre‑arranged plans reduce the negative read for investors but attract attention. Papermaster Form 4

Insider sale disclosed but executed under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan — an EVP sold ~31,320 shares at ~$350; pre‑arranged plans reduce the negative read for investors but attract attention. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings due May 5 is the near‑term catalyst — AMD’s recent track record of beats gives it a path to validate current optimism, so results will likely be the primary driver of the next leg of the move. Zacks: AMD Earnings Preview

Q1 earnings due May 5 is the near‑term catalyst — AMD’s recent track record of beats gives it a path to validate current optimism, so results will likely be the primary driver of the next leg of the move. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue/user miss sparked a sector pullback — reports that OpenAI missed internal targets have prompted broad concern about near‑term AI infrastructure spend, which directly weighed on AMD and other AI‑chip suppliers. Blockonomi: OpenAI Shortfall

OpenAI revenue/user miss sparked a sector pullback — reports that OpenAI missed internal targets have prompted broad concern about near‑term AI infrastructure spend, which directly weighed on AMD and other AI‑chip suppliers. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking after a rapid run — Northland’s cut to Market Perform and institutional trimming have amplified selling pressure following AMD’s big rally, creating short‑term volatility. Barchart: Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $337.11 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $229.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $352.99. The firm has a market cap of $549.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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