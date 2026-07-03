U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 86,506 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:USB opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $62.38.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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