U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Purchased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 633.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 86,059 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 84.4% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 86,397 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 64,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 401,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 388,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,421,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,863. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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