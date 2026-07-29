U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,259 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $100,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.5%

USB opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Stephen L. Philipson sold 36,906 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $2,328,030.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,044.52. This represents a 32.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report).

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