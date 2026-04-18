U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,144 shares of the bank's stock after selling 33,487 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter worth $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 810 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $62.73 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 15,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $1,019,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,269.30. This trade represents a 27.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 28,980 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,772,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 82,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,029,587.50. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,774. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

Further Reading

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