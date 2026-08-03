US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 233.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,032 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 231,651 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of US Foods worth $30,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in US Foods by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,977 shares of the company's stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USFD

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $105.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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