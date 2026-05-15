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USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
USA Rare Earth logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vanguard Group Inc. sharply increased its stake in USA Rare Earth, boosting holdings by 533.3% in the fourth quarter to 6.0 million shares worth about $71.8 million, or 4.55% of the company.
  • USA Rare Earth’s recent earnings beat expectations, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.12 per share on $5.7 million in revenue, while management pointed to strategic progress on key deals and its mine-to-magnet supply chain.
  • Wall Street remains generally upbeat on the stock, with analysts assigning a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $35.40, even as the company remains unprofitable and development-stage.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) by 533.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036,486 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,083,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.55% of USA Rare Earth worth $71,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USAR

Trending Headlines about USA Rare Earth

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

USA Rare Earth Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ USAR opened at $24.83 on Friday. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Rare Earth

(Free Report)

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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