USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) by 533.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036,486 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,083,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.55% of USA Rare Earth worth $71,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USAR

Trending Headlines about USA Rare Earth

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

USA Rare Earth Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ USAR opened at $24.83 on Friday. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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