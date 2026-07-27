USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. $USCB is Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's 9th Largest Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,958 shares during the quarter. USCB Financial makes up 3.1% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 3.14% of USCB Financial worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USCB. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,527,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,252,000 after buying an additional 71,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,095,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in USCB Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,845 shares of the company's stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USCB Financial news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $904,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,893.50. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $163,890.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,255.81. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,122 shares of company stock worth $4,514,106. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USCB Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting USCB Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: USCB reported Q2 EPS of $0.49, matching analyst estimates, while revenue of $27.95 million came in above expectations of $26.74 million. The company also said net income rose year over year, which supports the move in the stock. Article Title

USCB reported Q2 EPS of $0.49, matching analyst estimates, while revenue of $27.95 million came in above expectations of $26.74 million. The company also said net income rose year over year, which supports the move in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company surpassed $3 billion in assets and posted 14.6% annualized linked-quarter loan growth, signaling healthy expansion and stronger operating momentum. Article Title

The company surpassed $3 billion in assets and posted 14.6% annualized linked-quarter loan growth, signaling healthy expansion and stronger operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management also pointed to a 3.49% net interest margin, ROAA of 1.26%, and ROAE of 15.90%, metrics that suggest USCB is still generating attractive profitability for a regional bank. Article Title

Management also pointed to a 3.49% net interest margin, ROAA of 1.26%, and ROAE of 15.90%, metrics that suggest USCB is still generating attractive profitability for a regional bank. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from earnings-call transcripts and earnings previews mainly reiterates the reported results and provides additional context, but does not add a major new catalyst beyond the quarterly release. Article Title

USCB Financial Price Performance

USCB opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $395.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USCB. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Hovde Group raised their price target on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded USCB Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USCB

USCB Financial Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

Further Reading

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