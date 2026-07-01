Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 109,409 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Written by MarketBeat
July 1, 2026
Procter & Gamble logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • USS Investment Management Ltd increased its Procter & Gamble stake by 10.1% in the first quarter, buying 109,409 additional shares and bringing its total to 1,192,532 shares valued at about $172.2 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment on PG remains mixed but generally constructive: analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $161.47, while recent updates included both target cuts and raises.
  • Procter & Gamble continues to show stable operating performance, with quarterly EPS of $1.59 beating estimates and revenue up 7.4% year over year, alongside a dividend increase to $1.0885 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble.

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192,532 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,409 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $172,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on P&G to $170 from $169 and kept an Outperform rating, suggesting upside from current levels. MarketScreener
  • Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity signals traders are positioning for a near-term move higher, which can reflect bullish sentiment.
  • Positive Sentiment: P&G’s consumer brands continue to see product innovation, including new launches from Cascade and Native, which support the company’s growth narrative and brand strength. Cascade Launches New Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid
  • Positive Sentiment: Native also launched upgraded Mineral Sun Care exclusively at Target, reinforcing P&G’s ability to refresh and expand premium personal care offerings. Native Launches Upgraded Mineral Sun Care
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several articles simply noted that P&G remains a widely watched stock, with no new fundamental catalyst attached.
  • Neutral Sentiment: An overview of what drives P&G’s role in the S&P 500 is informational and does not appear to change the investment outlook. What Drives Procter & Gamble in the S&P 500 Index?

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.12. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Procter & Gamble Right Now?

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026
tc pixel
[Free Report] The 11-Hour Options Guide for Beginners - trade and ticker included
[Free Report] The 11-Hour Options Guide for Beginners - trade and ticker included
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
The SpaceX Sell-Off May Be More Than a Market Overreaction
The SpaceX Sell-Off May Be More Than a Market Overreaction
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 24, 2026
Microsoft Solves AI’s Biggest Bottleneck With Chevron Deal
Microsoft Solves AI’s Biggest Bottleneck With Chevron Deal
By Chris Markoch | June 25, 2026
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You‘ll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won‘t Last)
You'll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won't Last)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 AI Stocks Insiders Are Selling. Most Aren‘t Ready for What Happens Next.
3 AI Stocks Insiders Are Selling. Most Aren't Ready for What Happens Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines