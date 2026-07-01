USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 109,409 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192,532 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,409 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $172,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on P&G to $170 from $169 and kept an Outperform rating, suggesting upside from current levels. MarketScreener

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on P&G to from $169 and kept an rating, suggesting upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity signals traders are positioning for a near-term move higher, which can reflect bullish sentiment.

Unusually heavy call-option activity signals traders are positioning for a near-term move higher, which can reflect bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: P&G’s consumer brands continue to see product innovation, including new launches from Cascade and Native , which support the company’s growth narrative and brand strength. Cascade Launches New Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid

P&G’s consumer brands continue to see product innovation, including new launches from and , which support the company’s growth narrative and brand strength. Positive Sentiment: Native also launched upgraded Mineral Sun Care exclusively at Target, reinforcing P&G’s ability to refresh and expand premium personal care offerings. Native Launches Upgraded Mineral Sun Care

also launched upgraded Mineral Sun Care exclusively at Target, reinforcing P&G’s ability to refresh and expand premium personal care offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles simply noted that P&G remains a widely watched stock, with no new fundamental catalyst attached.

Several articles simply noted that P&G remains a widely watched stock, with no new fundamental catalyst attached. Neutral Sentiment: An overview of what drives P&G’s role in the S&P 500 is informational and does not appear to change the investment outlook. What Drives Procter & Gamble in the S&P 500 Index?

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.12. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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