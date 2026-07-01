USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 345.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,074 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,147 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Axon Enterprise worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,388 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 1,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,855,000. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.97, for a total transaction of $270,139.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,619.04. This represents a 13.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,989 shares of company stock valued at $24,090,083. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $560.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $339.01 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 225.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $778.90 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Axon Enterprise's revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $712.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

See Also

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