USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,820 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $143.88 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.67. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.83 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on BR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

See Also

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