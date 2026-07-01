USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 20,383 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity turned constructive, with investors buying 53,552 call options on Bristol Myers Squibb, roughly 135% above the stock’s normal call volume. That suggests traders are positioning for more upside. Article on unusual options trading

Unusual options activity turned constructive, with investors buying 53,552 call options on Bristol Myers Squibb, roughly 135% above the stock’s normal call volume. That suggests traders are positioning for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top value and momentum name, reinforcing the view that the stock may remain attractive to investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure and earnings stability. Article on BMY as a top value stock

Several recent writeups highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top value and momentum name, reinforcing the view that the stock may remain attractive to investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure and earnings stability. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to BMY as a stock that recently outperformed the broader market, which may be supporting near-term trading interest but is not a major new fundamental catalyst. Article on BMY exceeding market returns

Market commentary also pointed to BMY as a stock that recently outperformed the broader market, which may be supporting near-term trading interest but is not a major new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One healthcare article raised concern about potential risk from proposed Medicare drug price negotiation updates, which could pressure long-term pricing and margins for large pharma names like Bristol Myers Squibb. Article on Medicare drug price negotiation risk

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

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