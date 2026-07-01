USS Investment Management Ltd Has $121.99 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,035 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 137,584 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.49% of Verisk Analytics worth $121,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,359,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,346,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $923,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $875,574,000 after purchasing an additional 362,050 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $730,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.53 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.94 and a 1-year high of $314.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day moving average of $192.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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