USS Investment Management Ltd Has $30.07 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,761,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Severin Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of TXN opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp raised Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $276.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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