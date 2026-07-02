USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,079 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,292,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 181.5% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.29.

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Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 5.3%

ADP opened at $235.73 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.16 and a 52 week high of $315.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.87. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.43%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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