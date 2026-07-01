USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,457 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,990 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $34,599,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Summer Road LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.60.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Disney has several near-term catalysts for investors to watch in July, including attraction updates and other Disney Parks-related developments that could support sentiment around its experiences business. Article Title

Disney has several near-term catalysts for investors to watch in July, including attraction updates and other Disney Parks-related developments that could support sentiment around its experiences business. Positive Sentiment: Upcoming D23 fan-event programming, new activations, and entertainment announcements keep attention on Disney’s content and brand pipeline. Article Title

Upcoming D23 fan-event programming, new activations, and entertainment announcements keep attention on Disney’s content and brand pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly weighing an NBA expansion bid in Las Vegas; the story is more about leadership and brand visibility than Disney’s core earnings outlook.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly weighing an NBA expansion bid in Las Vegas; the story is more about leadership and brand visibility than Disney’s core earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Disney announced a $50 million settlement tied to streaming pricing allegations, which resolves uncertainty but does not appear large enough to materially affect the balance sheet. Article Title

Disney announced a $50 million settlement tied to streaming pricing allegations, which resolves uncertainty but does not appear large enough to materially affect the balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Disney’s streaming brands, park products, and legacy assets is largely promotional or descriptive, offering little direct impact on near-term stock performance.

Coverage of Disney’s streaming brands, park products, and legacy assets is largely promotional or descriptive, offering little direct impact on near-term stock performance. Negative Sentiment: The $50 million streaming antitrust settlement adds a legal expense and keeps Disney’s pricing practices under scrutiny, which can weigh on investor sentiment. Article Title

The $50 million streaming antitrust settlement adds a legal expense and keeps Disney’s pricing practices under scrutiny, which can weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A broader European patent injunction affecting Disney streaming technologies could create operational or licensing complications in key overseas markets. Article Title

A broader European patent injunction affecting Disney streaming technologies could create operational or licensing complications in key overseas markets. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s weakness also reflects the market’s reaction to Disney trading below its recent moving averages, with investors still cautious despite positive analyst commentary.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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