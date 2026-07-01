USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,839 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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