USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here